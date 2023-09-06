Advertise With Us
Businesses near Bahia Vista Street call US 41 scary

SPD High Visibility Enforcement program
SPD High Visibility Enforcement program
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is once again conducting a High Visibility Enforcement program for key roadways across the city.

According to SPD, the City of Sarasota ranked in the top 25 cities in the state for fatal traffic crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists. One of the key roadways is between Bahia Vista Street to Arlington Street on US 41.

Woof Gang Manager Margie Stevens said that stretch of road, where her business falls, is scary and impacting those who come shop.

“Some of the elderly people just won’t come here because of the getting in and out, and the traffic is so insane and the lights with people jsut speeding out of control,” said Stevens.

Just a couple of doors down at Scuba Quest, Dive Master Elizabeth Jeffrey said the problem does not come from pedestrians and bicyclists. Instead, she said its drivers running red lights and going 80 to 90 miles per hour.

“We have crashes weekly, usually, and you know they are pretty ugly. They get bad,” said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey said the conditions of the road are not new. She said she has been on an accident there back in high school.

“I was driving to school and someone, I was going North, and someone was going south, and they made a left turn in front of me. Neither of us saw each other and I swerved to miss them, and I obviously did not miss them,” said Jeffrey.

Stevens said she is hopeful that SPD’s campaign will make the roads safer and benefit her business.

