Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to become hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by the weekend.

This will be one for Florida and the entire east coast of the United States to watch. We are still in the very early stages of the storms development.

It is important to stay current with the forecast for this system, especially as we move into the weekend.

