Tropical Depression has formed; it’s one to watch

It is forecast to become a major hurricane
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Tropical Depression 13 is forecast to become a major hurricane by the weekend and will most likely be given the name Lee.

This will be one for Florida and the entire east coast of the United States to watch. Models tend to move the storm to the west northwest for the next five days. Beyond that this is some spread in the forecast tracks. Although many reliable computer models curve the storm to the north of Florida, it is far to early to reach that conclusion, as we are in the very early stages of the storms development.

It is important to stay current with the forecast for this system, especially as we move into the weekend.

