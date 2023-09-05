Suspect arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Detectives have arrested Sean Phillips, 34, in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of Shannon Funeral Home on 14th St. W. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Police say that Phillips, who lives above the funeral home, opened fire on several people who were in the parking lot following a service.

A person in the parking lot returned fire, striking Phillips and a 13-year-old girl who also lives above the funeral home.

Phillips is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He remains hospitalized, but when discharged he will be taken to Manatee County jail.

The man who returned fire is not facing charges in this case. The girl who was injured is recovering at home.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.