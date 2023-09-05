Slim Picking for Rain Chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air is helping to lower rain chances throughout the Suncoast this week. A pleasant morning commute is in store for those heading back to work after the three day holiday. For Tuesday, you can expect similar conditions as Monday, although it will feel slightly more humid as the dewpoints jump a couple degrees. However, it will feel less humid than the last couple of weeks.

Overnight will be clear with a cool wake up in the mid 70s along the coast, and low 70s for inland counties. Highs will be in the low 90s with only a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the week.

We are tracking two disturbances in the tropics. A newly formed wave off the coast of west Africa, has a 50% chance of development in seven days. Meanwhile another disturbance is expected to turn into a depression within a day or two. It will likely develop into Tropical Storm Lee, and possibly a hurricane. It is forecasted to move west and north of Puerto Rico before making a sharp northerly turn toward Bermuda. The current projected path will not affect the west coast of Florida.

