Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Slim Picking for Rain Chances

Tropical Disturbance Could Become Depression Any Moment
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air is helping to lower rain chances throughout the Suncoast this week. A pleasant morning commute is in store for those heading back to work after the three day holiday. For Tuesday, you can expect similar conditions as Monday, although it will feel slightly more humid as the dewpoints jump a couple degrees. However, it will feel less humid than the last couple of weeks.

Overnight will be clear with a cool wake up in the mid 70s along the coast, and low 70s for inland counties. Highs will be in the low 90s with only a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the week.

We are tracking two disturbances in the tropics. A newly formed wave off the coast of west Africa, has a 50% chance of development in seven days. Meanwhile another disturbance is expected to turn into a depression within a day or two. It will likely develop into Tropical Storm Lee, and possibly a hurricane. It is forecasted to move west and north of Puerto Rico before making a sharp northerly turn toward Bermuda. The current projected path will not affect the west coast of Florida.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot in Bradenton drive-by.
Two hospitalized after Bradenton shooting
Car crash in Manatee County.
Fatal car accident in Manatee County
Caddy's Bradenton block party
Dozens gather at Caddy’s in Bradenton for Labor Day block party
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Carlton Davis III, left, and Mike Evans greet one another during a joint...
Mike Evans: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs after catching a pass for a 33-yard gain as...
How to Watch the Florida State vs. LSU Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - VOD - Labor Day PM
Graphic
A Cheeseburger In Paradise Labor Day!
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weather Monday
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
First Alert Weather - 11pm September 3, 2023