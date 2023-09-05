Advertise With Us
Reminder: Florida tolls set to resume after being suspended during Idalia

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attention Florida Drivers! The tolls that were suspended ahead of and during Hurricane Idalia will be resuming today.

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived the tolls during evacuations for Idalia. Starting at noon Tuesday, Sept 5 , drivers will be charged tolls once more.

This includes toll roads in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas (including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge)

