Post Labor Day garbage collection schedule in the Suncoast
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As people head back to school and work following the three day weekend, here’s what your local trash pickup will look like this week.
MANATEE COUNTY:
MANATEE COUNTY CELEBRATES LABOR DAY
NO GARBAGE OR RECYCLING COLLECTION MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2023
Residential garbage and recycling collection will be as follows:
- Monday’s collection will be collected on Tuesday, September 5th
- Tuesday’s collection will be collected on Wednesday, September 6th
- Wednesday’s yard waste collection will be collected on Thursday, September 7th
- Thursday’s collection will be collected on Friday, September 8th
- Friday’s collection will be collected on Saturday, September 9th
Note: Residents of Trailer Estates, City of Bradenton Beach, The Town of Longboat Key, City of Palmetto, City of Bradenton, City of Holmes Beach, City of Anna Maria, City of Sarasota, or Sarasota County check your waste haulers holiday schedule.
SARASOTA COUNTY:
