Post Labor Day garbage collection schedule in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As people head back to school and work following the three day weekend, here’s what your local trash pickup will look like this week.

MANATEE COUNTY:

MANATEE COUNTY CELEBRATES LABOR DAY

NO GARBAGE OR RECYCLING COLLECTION MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2023

Residential garbage and recycling collection will be as follows:

Monday’s collection will be collected on Tuesday, September 5th

Tuesday’s collection will be collected on Wednesday, September 6th

Wednesday’s yard waste collection will be collected on Thursday, September 7th

Thursday’s collection will be collected on Friday, September 8th

Friday’s collection will be collected on Saturday, September 9th

Note: Residents of Trailer Estates, City of Bradenton Beach, The Town of Longboat Key, City of Palmetto, City of Bradenton, City of Holmes Beach, City of Anna Maria, City of Sarasota, or Sarasota County check your waste haulers holiday schedule.

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Sarasota County Holiday Schedule (Sarasota County)

