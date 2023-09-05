The Fox Mercantile in Cortez reopens after storm

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - Ashley Petrone, the owner of The Fox Mercantile in Cortez, said they closed their doors a week ago because of the threat of Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge and they fell in a mandatory evacuation zone.

On Tuesday morning, Petrone opened the doors again at 8 a.m. and welcomed visitors with a big smile. The area did experience extensive flooding from the storm surge that caused damage. Petrone said the day of the storm, the water was up to her knees.

“It’s kind of just shocking to walk through your business or your home and have water, you know, coming up at all out of the ground,” said Petrone.

The water also destroyed Petrone’s appliances and landscaping. It’s something she said they put a great amount of love and care into.

“We had a lot of beautiful flowers out here and they were the one thing that the salt water was not their friend at all. So, they basically looked like they burned,” said Petrone.

Petrone also explained The Fox Mercantile wasn’t alone with damages.

“Across the street from us there are homes. There are homes all around us and so to see people, to see the water going up to people’s doors or through their doors, and then across the street to see people just trying to like pull things and trying to save things, and then even now seeing everybody’s trash cans, everything is filled with all their home things, it’s devastating,” said Petrone.

Amanda Champ, a Cortez resident, lives just down the street from The Fox Mercantile. Champ said she is thrilled the store looks almost back to normal and explained that is the case across Cortez.

“”It took a lot of people working together to get everything moving so that places could open. Hopefully, people’s houses that were flooded are getting fixed and everyone can kind of go on with their daily routine. Hopefully, there are no more storms,” said Champ.

Petrone also owns an Inn on Anna Maria Island. She said it was not touched or damaged by the storm surge.

