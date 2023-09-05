First Alert Weather: Calm on the Suncoast but the tropics are active

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Calm weather with sunny skies and near-zero rain chances will be with us for a few more days.

This air is unusually dry for September, and rainfall amounts are still 16 inches below normal for the year. We have only about one more month to the rainy season before we normally expect day-to-day rain chances to decrease.

Of course, there is always the possibility of tropical systems bringing large amounts of rainfall through November, but even the number of tropical systems begins to decrease after Sept. 10.

The next few days will feature relatively cool and crisp mornings for this time of year. There will be little to no rainfall until the end of the week. Then we’ll see a slight chance for storms by Sunday, but still be way below the normal for this time of year. Average daily temperatures will continue to run several degrees above average.

The tropics continue to be active, but only one system bears watching as a possible threat to the United States. Disturbance One, which will likely today become a tropical depression or a storm named Lee, may be in the neighborhood in the next seven days. At present, the most likely track would recurve it into the Atlantic and away from the Suncoast, but it is way too early to have any high confidence in that solution.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.