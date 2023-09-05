Death investigation underway in Charlotte County

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a death investigation.

Deputies are investigating a death in the area of Jefferson Blvd. in Englewood. All parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

The scene is very active with a law enforcement presence and some areas may be blocked off to traffic. Avoid the area if possible.

