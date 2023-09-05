Business Damage Assessment Survey to expedite Idalia recovery efforts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida Division of Emergency Management are asking businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia to complete the Business Damage Assessment Survey.

This survey will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts.

To complete the survey, click here and select “Hurricane Idalia” from the dropdown menu. If you need additional assistance, call the private sector hotline at 850-815-4925 or email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com.

