From ticket sales to general manager: Craig Warzecha with the Bradenton Marauders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Marauders General Manager Craig Warzecha tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill his journey to become the general manager of a baseball team began as a fan growing up in New Jersey.

Craig says after moving down to Florida, he attended and graduated from the University of Tampa where he majored in Sports Management.

During his college days he began working with the Clearwater Threshers as a ticket salesman. His next opportunity took him for a ride across the Skyway Bridge landing on the Suncoast with the Bradenton Marauders.

“I was lucky to start there when I was eighteen as a part -time employee when I was going to school at the University of Tampa for sport management, and just really one thing led to another, let to some other internships, some other opportunities before I came down here to the Suncoast, like I said in September of 2015,” said Warzecha.

The Bradenton Marauders have called LECOM Park in Bradenton home since 2010. The Marauders are the single A minor league baseball affiliate of the MLB Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team hosts baseball games annually from April until September at LECOM Park.

