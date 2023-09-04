Some Cortez residents are finishing up Idalia repairs

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - Charter Captain Kathe Fannon is one of the residents almost finished with repairs in Cortez. She also said that many of the streets are still a mess from the flooding.

Following Hurricane Idalia, a storm surge hit the area and flooded the streets. One resident’s truck was stuck in a ditch partially submerged in water and other residents like Fannon had a couple inches of water going into their homes.

“Even with Ian, water did not go through my cottage,” said Fannon.

Fannon explained it’s not just her home that experienced water inside of it, but many of those that live on her street.

“Some of these other people here did. My next-door neighbor here, his garage was underwater. Katie’s garage was underwater, which we can deal with that. Their house got water in it so, other than that I feel very blessed,” said Fannon.

AP Bell Fish Company Employee George Gardner agreed with Fannon and added that while it was a scary night, it could have been worse.

“A lot of strong winds, a lot of crashing waves, you know a lot of debris flying. This parking lot was basically full so, with debris. I live next door, two doors over, so I had boats in my yard and stuff like that,” said Gardner.

Fannon said a big priority was drying out and that included cutting out any drywall that got wet.

“You got to dry it out. I mean, I know it’s a nightmare and everything is pulled out and your house is a wreck, but you got to make sure there is not going to be any mold or mildew or anything. It is a big clean up,” said Fannon.

Those in Cortez spend the day Tuesday preparing for the storm surge expected over night. The water did recede in the later afternoon hours of Wednesday.

