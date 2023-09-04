Remembering Jabez Spann six years after he went missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Labor Day marks another somber anniversary for the family of Jabez Spann. The 14-year-old first went missing on September 4th, 2017, and was last seen at a candlelight vigil in Sarasota.

His remains were then found a year and a half later on the side of the road in Palmetto, but his killer has still not been found.

“We’re going to relive that whole day all over again. But for everybody else, they are celebrating on the beach and having barbecues,” said his mother, Tawana Spann.

Jabez would have been 20 this year, and aspired to play college football and buy his grandmother a house.

“I’m wishing that he would be able to live a normal 20-year-old life, having fun, enjoying himself off at college and us getting to see those moments. But we don’t get that opportunity anymore,” said Spann.

She is grateful her son is still impacting others through the Jabez Spann Foundation, which provides support and resources for other families all across the country that are going through similar trauma.

“Through his death, he is a hero. What they thought they took from him, they basically gave him a whole new rebirth,” said Spann.

The Sarasota Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

