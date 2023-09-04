Advertise With Us
Massive oil spill at Port Manatee under investigation

Progress is being make on clean up efforts for the crude oil spill
Progress is being make on clean up efforts for the crude oil spill
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are continuing to clean up a massive oil spill at Port Manatee.

The United States Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a National Response Center report of a crude oil spill on Friday.

Emergency crews have since removed 4,500 gallons of an oil-water mixture from the spill on Friday, 3,000 gallons on Saturday and 7,200 more gallons on Sunday. Teams are using about 14 feet of boom to contain the spill and spread of oil.

Clean up operations will continue until crews are sure the oil is removed, USCG Southeast confirmed.

Officials say the source and responsible party are under investigation.

