Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare

It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT scan.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) – You don’t see a fish getting a CT scan everyday.

However, one recently had to get one at the Denver Zoo after a health scare.

Zoo officials decided to perform the test after the French angelfish was seen swimming abnormally.

It was literally a fish out of water during the process, so it was no simple task. Not at all like doing a CT scan on a human.

Officials had to sedate the fish and run water over its gills intermittently.

The zoo wanted to give animal lovers a look at the process so they posted photos of it on Instagram.

In the post, the zoo said the fish quote “was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its tropical discovery home.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shot in Bradenton drive-by.
Two shot in Bradenton drive-by
Car crash in Manatee County.
Fatal car accident in Manatee County
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs after catching a pass for a 33-yard gain as...
How to Watch the Florida State vs. LSU Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Some parks remain closed in the City of Venice while crews continue to rebuild the area.
South Jetty remains closed after Idalia
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Carlton Davis III, left, and Mike Evans greet one another during a joint...
Mike Evans: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
France destroys wine due to excess supply
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56