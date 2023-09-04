First year head coach Mocherman leading the charge on Lady Rams resurgence

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Riverview Lady Rams volleyball season is a little more than two weeks in and the girls are off to a 3-1 start.

The resurgence could be largely due in part to first year head coach, Jason Mocherman, but for some of the players learning the game from him is familiar territory.

“I’ve known him since I was 11 years old,” Riverview High School junior, Gabrielle “Gabby” Meese said. “He’s really taught me how to work hard and always appreciate the game and just to push myself to be as good of a player as I can.”

“I’ve known him since fourth grade,” Riverview High School senior, Sarah Riley said. “It’s really a big difference in how I viewed him as coach in fourth grade and how I do now.”

It helps having players like Meese and Riley on the team especially for players learning under Mocherman for the first time.

The girls tells ABC7 that they’ve learned many things from their coach over the years, but Mocherman tells says he’s also learned something from them.

“Not every player’s the same,” Mocherman said. “Not every player player is going to react to a certain situation in the same way. You have to be able to meet the girls where they are and then take them where you want them to go.”

The Lady Rams return to action on Wednesday, September 6, when they travel to Charlotte High School to take on the Lady Tarpons.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.