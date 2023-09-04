Dozens gather at Caddy’s in Bradenton for Labor Day block party

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of people from manatee county and beyond coming to caddy’s in Bradenton for labor day.

Having some fun, enjoying food and drinks --- and of course some live music.

“We make the drive about every other Sunday. Because we love the atmosphere. Its always cool, even though its hot as heck. The wind comes through that bar over there and its so cool. The people are so friendly we know them by their names,” said Cheri Burke. She said coming to Caddy’s for the three day block party -- was a must.

Zakk Dorgan, assistant manager of Caddy’s says with hurricane Idalia bringing only minimal damage to the coastal spot is a huge blessing.

He said, “We were tracking the storm and everything just sort of turned out the way we wanted it to. It may have kept people indoors a little bit longer but were still having a good time out here.”

A good time is something burke says she’s also thrilled to be having since her home -- still recovering from Ian-- went untouched this time around.

Burke said, “We still have a tarp on our home, we were expecting more damage. So extra celebration you could say? Absolutely!”

The party continues through labor day to round out the summer festivities.

