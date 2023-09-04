A Cheeseburger In Paradise Labor Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine, dewpoints in the 60s, and no rain - Labor Day on the Suncoast doesn’t get much better than this! Drier air stays over Florida for the entire week. Rain chances stay low for several days, even though we are still actually in Rainy Season. By next week moisture levels may increase with a little better chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. But no widespread rain is likely for the first half of September.

We’re also nearing the September 11 peak of Hurricane Season. But there’s only one area of storminess we’re tracking for now. It is in the Atlantic, heading toward the area just north of the Caribbean Islands. It’s way too early to tell how close it may (or may not) come to the United States, or how strong it may become. We will continue to track it closely for signs of development.

