Beautiful Conditions to Take the Boat Out on Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Conditions will be ripe for boating on Labor Day. Plenty of sunshine with dewpoints in the 60s will make it feel less humid than last week. Drier air has moved into the Suncoast, squashing any rain chances for the holiday. Expect seas to be around two feet with a moderate chop. Winds will be out of the east between ten to 15 knots, then diminishing between five and ten knots in the afternoon.

Good news for beachgoers on Labor Day. The “no swim” advisory has been lifted for Manatee county beaches except for Palma Sola South Beach. The ultra violet index will be in the extreme category so sunscreen is recommended.

In DeSoto county there is a flood warning for the Peace River near SR 70 in the Arcadia area. The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet on Tuesday morning. If it gets to 13 feet, portions of the Peace River Estates could experience minor flooding.

An additional flood warning is in effect for the Myakka River in the Myakka State Park in East Sarasota county. The flood level is seven feet. The river is expected to reach seven feet Monday morning. The impact could cause minor flooding on some trails, picnic areas and parking lots. The silver lining is no rain is in the forecast for Monday. And rain chances are slim throughout the week.

In the tropics a new disturbance off the west coast of Africa has a 30% chance of developing in two days. Another disturbance has a 90% chance in seven days and has upgraded to a 60% chance in two days. The latter, may become tropical storm and potentially hurricane Lee. Both the American and European models have it heading west then turn slightly north after passing over Puerto Rico next week as a hurricane.

