Arson suspect detained after Venice brush fires

Venice arson suspect arrested
Venice arson suspect arrested(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect is in custody following numerous fires at Caspersen Beach in Venice.

Around 6:30 Sunday evening, SCSO as well as Venice PD and Sarasota County Fire Department worked to contain brush fires, saying they may have been set intentionally.

No further details about the fires have been given, ABC7 will provide updates of this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SCSO at 941-861-5800 or 911.

