Pleasant Boating For Holiday Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The holiday weekend is getting brighter. Drier air moves into the Suncoast on Sunday. Dewpoints are dropping to the 60s and the heat index will finally dip just below triple digit status. Albeit it will feel-like 99 degrees at the peak heat of the afternoon, it is a favorable drop to the more humid conditions we have been experiencing. Expect air temperature highs to be in the low 90s and low temperatures to fall to the mid 70s.

Boating conditions are favorable with plenty of sunshine and very little chance of rain. Winds will come from the east between 10 to 15 knots then lessen to five knots later in the days. Seas will average two feet with a moderate chop.

Beachgoers are advised not to swim in the Manatee County beaches. Testing is being completed to make sure the water is safe after the intense storm surge from Hurricane Idalia. Test results will be available September 5th. Meanwhile, plenty of sunshine is in the forecast. The ultra violet index will be extreme so using sunscreen and wearing a hat are advised. Aside from the Manatee County “no swim,” advisory, beaching and boating should be quite pleasant with the sunshine and lower humidity.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.