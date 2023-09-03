North Port man displaced after home caught fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was displaced after his home caught fire on Friday in the 3800 block of Pinstar Terrace, according to the North Port Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived on the scene and found part of the home filled with fire and smoke. Firefighters discovered two sheds behind the home, which is where the fire started from and then spread into the attic of the home.

Crews contained the fire, however not all items from within the home were able to be salvaged. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The single occupant of the home was safe and outside of the home when the fire crew arrived, according to NPFR.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.