Manatee County public beaches precautionary swim advisory lifted

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health released a statement today that the precautionary swim advisory that was put in place on Friday, September 1st has been lifted.

The issue was put in place so that the department could test the water quality of Manatee County beaches for any potential effects of Hurricane Idalia.

All Manatee County beaches are not under an advisory, however, a no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, which is located along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay.

According to the department of health, a no-swim advisory is issued when enterococci bacteria levels exceed federal guidelines. It is believed that contact with this water could make residents and beachgoers sick.

The advisory will be in effect until the water meats Environmental Protection Agency safety standards.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Health’s website and visit the Beach Water Quality section under the Environmental Health tab.

