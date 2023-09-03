Advertise With Us
It’s still Rainy Season - But Rainy Season didn’t get the memo!

Graphic
Graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air moves over the Suncoast Sunday with no chance for rain for the rest of the Labor Day Weekend. Even our dew point will stay low through Labor Day, down to the 60s, giving us a very comfortable feel to the air. Rain chances are near Zero to start the week, gradually increasing to only 30% by the following weekend. Dew points are climbing back into the 70s. This is beautiful weather on the Suncoast for early September. By next weekend we have a slight chance of isolated afternoon storms.

The tropics are quiet in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, active in the Atlantic. We’re tracking a tropical wave that will head toward areas just north of the Caribbean by next week. The track of this storm is still not well defined, but mainly affecting the open Atlantic for now.

Tropics
Tropics(Station)

