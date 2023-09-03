Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Fatal car accident in Manatee County

Car crash in Manatee County.
Car crash in Manatee County.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a single car crash in Manatee County this morning just before 2 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place as the 24-year-old Bradenton man was traveling north on I-75, approaching State Road 64. The driver failed to make a right turn, and drove off the road into a retention pond.

The car submerged in the pond and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dima Tower
Suspect in two homicides arrested in North Port, victims identified
Manatee County garbage pick up changes
Desoto chase
High-speed chase across four counties ends in arrest
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Precautionary swim advisory issued for Manatee County

Latest News

North Port fire.
North Port man displaced after home caught fire
Cortez boaters.
Cortez boaters took extra precautions for storm surge
Some parks remain closed in the City of Venice while crews continue to rebuild the area.
South Jetty remains closed after Idalia
Sailors from all over are participating in this weekend's 75th annual Sarasota Sailing Squadron...
Sarasota celebrates Labor Day weekend