Fatal car accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a single car crash in Manatee County this morning just before 2 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place as the 24-year-old Bradenton man was traveling north on I-75, approaching State Road 64. The driver failed to make a right turn, and drove off the road into a retention pond.

The car submerged in the pond and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

