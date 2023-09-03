Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Cortez boaters took extra precautions for storm surge

Cortez boaters.
Cortez boaters.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - Boaters in Cortez took extra precautions to prepare their boats as the threat of a storm surge from Hurricane Idalia grew earlier this week.

Jay Lucas, a boater in Cortez, spent Tuesday double checking all his preparations and offering help to others by AP Bell Fish Company.

“We went through a lot of tropical storms here. This one is supposed to have a pretty significant storm surge,” said Lucas.

Lucas said he made sure to double check dock lines and that everything was reinforced and secured.

“We are all tied up and we are ready for it,” said Lucas.

Charter Captain Kathe Fannon took no chances and took her boats out of the water prior to the storm.

“We have four boats. We have two charter boats you know site seeing and dolphins and sandbar hopping, and a mullet boat and my husband is a shrimper. So, we have already removed all four of our boats out of the water. They are on trailers, all secured,” said Fannon.

Fannon explained while most people did take the storm surge seriously, multiple Airbnb sailboats were left anchored off the shore from the Coast Guard station.

“Those should be gone. All those sailboats and all those people that are live aboard by the Cortez bridge and over by bridge street, all those boats I mean it’s going to be, if they start pulling up an anchor and dragging an anchor, it’s just going to be a nightmare,” said Fannon.

Cortez experienced significant flooding that included most of the roads underwater. Fannon said she expected that to happen along with the docks and old fish houses.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dima Tower
Suspect in two homicides arrested in North Port, victims identified
Manatee County garbage pick up changes
Desoto chase
High-speed chase across four counties ends in arrest
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Precautionary swim advisory issued for Manatee County

Latest News

North Port fire.
North Port man displaced after home caught fire
Car crash in Manatee County.
Fatal car accident in Manatee County
Some parks remain closed in the City of Venice while crews continue to rebuild the area.
South Jetty remains closed after Idalia
Sailors from all over are participating in this weekend's 75th annual Sarasota Sailing Squadron...
Sarasota celebrates Labor Day weekend