Cortez boaters took extra precautions for storm surge

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - Boaters in Cortez took extra precautions to prepare their boats as the threat of a storm surge from Hurricane Idalia grew earlier this week.

Jay Lucas, a boater in Cortez, spent Tuesday double checking all his preparations and offering help to others by AP Bell Fish Company.

“We went through a lot of tropical storms here. This one is supposed to have a pretty significant storm surge,” said Lucas.

Lucas said he made sure to double check dock lines and that everything was reinforced and secured.

“We are all tied up and we are ready for it,” said Lucas.

Charter Captain Kathe Fannon took no chances and took her boats out of the water prior to the storm.

“We have four boats. We have two charter boats you know site seeing and dolphins and sandbar hopping, and a mullet boat and my husband is a shrimper. So, we have already removed all four of our boats out of the water. They are on trailers, all secured,” said Fannon.

Fannon explained while most people did take the storm surge seriously, multiple Airbnb sailboats were left anchored off the shore from the Coast Guard station.

“Those should be gone. All those sailboats and all those people that are live aboard by the Cortez bridge and over by bridge street, all those boats I mean it’s going to be, if they start pulling up an anchor and dragging an anchor, it’s just going to be a nightmare,” said Fannon.

Cortez experienced significant flooding that included most of the roads underwater. Fannon said she expected that to happen along with the docks and old fish houses.

