BREAKING: two shot in Bradenton drive-by

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th St W. that occurred at approximately 9:30 Saturday night.

An unknown suspect described as a black man in a silver Chevrolet Impala fired upon a 13-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man. The girl was struck once, while the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were hospitalized and are currently stable.

Anybody with any information should call the Bradenton Police Department immediately.

