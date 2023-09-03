Bradenton Marauders celebrate life of Suncoast child at Childrens Cancer Awareness Night

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Marauders hosted their fan appreciation night at LECOM Park. From fireworks to a raffle, to children’s cancer awareness information, the baseball game atmosphere had something for everyone.

Mariano Jimenez is a longtime Bradenton resident. He shares the impact his daughter has on people around the Suncoast and beyond.

”It’s something that you never forget and so now that we are recovering from what we had to go through with the loss of our daughter we have to turn back, We have to go back and help other people who are suffering and so my wife and I through the Light of Aubrien Foundation are going to do just that,” said Jiminez.

Jimenez says to learn more about cancer awareness reach out to #TheLightofAubrien foundation.

