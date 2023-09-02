South Jetty remains closed after Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials from the City of Venice say that Humphris Park, the South Jetty and concessionaire, Jetty Jacks, remain closed because of damage caused by the storm surge from Hurricane Idalia.

It will remain closed for several weeks for re-construction.

The city is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and West Coast Inland Navigation to repair the parking areas and large rocks.

Officials ask that residents avoid the South Jetty and visit other beaches and piers instead.

For more information on the South Jetty status, follow the City of Venice Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.