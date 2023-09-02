Sarasota celebrates Labor Day weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After Hurricane Idalia battered the Suncoast, residents have been worried about destruction and flooding, especially with Labor Day weekend around the corner.

Now that roads are cleared and flooding dried up, people in Sarasota are celebrating the holiday.

The Sarasota Sailing Squadron hosted it’s 75th annual Labor Day Regatta today, and it brought hundreds of guests and participants.

Some families watched their kids sail for the very first time.

“It’s awesome, they practice so much. They started when they were really young, 6, 7 years old. And so to see them now as teenagers is just awesome, it’s a great experience,” said parent Greg Sweeney.

But for those over on St. Armands Circle, the day wasn’t all too bright.

Many store owners still have to deal with flood damage from the storm.

Deirdre Sullivan, the manager at The Ancient Olive Gourmet store on the circle said that a city pump failed, causing extreme flood damage.

“We’ll probably be closed for at least a week. Maybe a little bit longer depending on how long the work takes because we have to replace all the floors, the water that came in was obviously not clean water, so it’s going to create mold. It’s a health hazard to our employees,” said Sullivan.

For now, store owners and residents try to return to some kind of normalcy after Idalia.

