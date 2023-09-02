Advertise With Us
Manatee Avenue bridge construction postponed

Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge
Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to delays in acquiring materials, the lane closure and construction activities along the Manatee Avenue (SR 64) bridge over Anna Maria Sound, scheduled to begin Sept. 6, have been postponed.

The rescheduled date is anticipated to be late September or October. A notification will be made at that time, regarding any potential traffic impacts.

