Manatee Avenue bridge construction postponed

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to delays in acquiring materials, the lane closure and construction activities along the Manatee Avenue (SR 64) bridge over Anna Maria Sound, scheduled to begin Sept. 6, have been postponed.

The rescheduled date is anticipated to be late September or October. A notification will be made at that time, regarding any potential traffic impacts.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.