Last call for storms Saturday, then dry air returns

Rain
Rain(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was impressive last week, with 4.14″ at SRQ, 3.45″ in Bradenton, 6.90″ in Ellenton, and 7.11″ at Sarasota Springs. We have one more chance for hit-and-miss afternoon storms on Saturday. Then drier air moves in starting Sunday. Even our dew point will drop for the Labor Day weekend, down to the 60s for Sunday and Labor Day giving us a very comfortable feel to the air. Rain chances are near Zero to start the week, gradually increasing to only 30% by the following weekend.

Rain
Rain(Station)

The tropics are active in the Atlantic, with five old storms and future storms. But nothing in the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next week.

Tropics
Tropics(Station)

