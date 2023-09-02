Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Hunters catch 920-pound ‘beast’ of a gator in Florida lake

A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake. (Source: WESH, AARON LOVE, CNN)
By Marlei Martinez, WESH
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A central Florida hunting guide said he and his team caught what could be the second heaviest alligator ever harvested in the state.

The nearly 1,000-pound beast was found lurking in a small lake.

“I had fear like I never felt before,” hunting guide Kevin Brotz said.

The gator weighed in at 920 pounds and was more than 13 feet long.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and I think about gators, but I’ve never really experienced anything like this,” Brotz said.

Brotz had his two buddies with him that day.

“Honestly, my first concern was safety because we were in a smaller boat and then you add a gator whose head was this big … all he has to do was turn and we’re in trouble,” Brotz said. “Luckily, I couldn’t have been with better people.”

Darren Field, who was part of the hunting group, added, “When we saw this gator, it was way bigger than anything we’ve ever caught before.”

It reportedly took the guys four hours to get the gator.

“I laid down in the front of the boat and said, ‘Alright, I have to lay down until we get back,’ because I thought I was going to die,” Carson Gore, another hunting guide with the group, said. “That thing was huge.”

According to Brotz, they found the gator in a lake in the Orlando area.

“If a beast of that size gets a hold of you, the odds are tough, and I don’t ever feel good about killing an animal,” Brotz said. “I respect the harvest. These tags are allocated to balance the population.”

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
How to Watch the Florida vs. Utah Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
City of Sarasota Flooding
First Alert Traffic: A look at Suncoast roads after Idalia
Dima Tower
Suspect in two homicides arrested in North Port, victims identified
David Chang enters court Tuesday.
Man who struck and killed Pine View student sentenced to 15 years

Latest News

A restaurant manager in Arizona is accused of stealing a customer's fanny pack that had $8,200,...
Restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the...
North Korea fires cruise missiles into the sea after US-South Korean military drills end
Manatee Avenue (SR 64) Bridge
Manatee Avenue bridge construction postponed
Manasota Key Road washed out
Manasota Key Road washed out by Hurricane Idalia