Eye on Disturbance in Congested Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropics are busy with multiple systems. A disturbance off the coast of West Africa has a 10% chance of development in two days and a 60% chance in seven days. The First Alert ABC weather team will be keeping a watchful eye on this system. The European Global model shows it potentially developing into a tropical storm or hurricane in the middle of next week. The Euro’s track has it remaining in the tropics and moving west toward the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Idalia, Franklin and Jose have weakened to post tropical storm status. Idalia is expected to once again hit tropical storm status but is teetering further in a northeast direction. Some models show a possibility of Idalia circling back east of the Maine area next week. Gert is the only current tropical storm and is not a threat to the U.S. Lastly, Tropical Depression 12 may become tropical storm Katia and is expected to fizzle out relatively quickly.

In the Suncoast, there’s a 40% chance of late afternoon thunderstorms making their way across the coastal areas. Boaters should aim to take the boat out in the morning or early afternoon. Seas will be pleasant at about one foot with a light chop. Winds will come from the northeast between five and ten knots.

In the morning hours, clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies by mid day. High temperatures will hit the low 90s and the heat index will reach 108. For inland counties, the feels-like temperature will run in the upper 90s. Some late afternoon storms are expected mostly in the coastal regions and east of 75, but the inland areas may see a few p.m. storms.

Beachgoers are advised to abstain from swimming in the Manatee County beaches over the holiday weekend. The county is currently running tests to make sure the water is safe. There are concerns of potential unhealthy conditions after an intense storm surge during Hurricane Idalia.

