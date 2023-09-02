Cardiac arrest survivor surprises fire station with cake

Advertise With Us
Man thanks fire dept. with cake after being resuscitated
Man thanks fire dept. with cake after being resuscitated(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire station in North Port received a special visitor during one of it’s shifts Friday.

According to the North Port Fire Rescue public information officer Benny Fulkerson, a man was resuscitated in April after being found unresponsive in his home in North Port. The man was taken to an emergency room and has since made a full recovery.

To show his appreciation, the man brought a custom cake with the words “Thank you for saving my life” written in icing, to the station. The station spokesperson saying, “North Port Fire Rescue has a high success rate for obtaining a return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC), but they rarely get to actually meet someone they helped after the fact.”

North Port credits the four firemen listed below with the life saving acts.

Lieutenant Michael Tackman, Firefighter/EMT Connor Kamp, Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Dezzi, Engineer Adam Davis.

