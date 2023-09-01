WATCH: Judge sentences David Chang to 15-years in death of Pine View High School student

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little over a year after the death of 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach, David Chang was sentenced to 15 years in the hit and run that took the life of the vibrant teen.

Lilly was riding her bicycle home from school on Aug. 16, 2022 when Chang hit her and fled the scene. Lilly died on Aug. 28, 2022.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa after the crash and attempted to have his windshield fixed, telling a repair shop a tree had fallen on his car.

A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was arrested and then posted bond and left the state. The charges were upgraded and Chang was extradited to Sarasota.

Lilly’s family and friends packed the court room. They were thankful for the sentence.

Lilly’s mother, Sarah Alexander, spoke to ABC7 as she left court, “As we said in court nothing can bring Lilly back. But we’re just thankful that Judge Padar could see the truth of what really happened.”

You can see the judge’s remarks in full above.

