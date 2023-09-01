Sarasota Sailing Squadron prepares for Labor Day Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Sailing Squadron will host the 75th Annual Labor Day Regatta starting Sept. 2 and 3.

The regatta draws hundreds of competitive sailors from across the U.S. and Canada.

This year more than 300 competitors are expected to participate. The regatta attracts sailors ages 8 to 80 and is open to all classes of sailing vessels. A large number of participants are junior sailors 8-18.

Activities include five separate race courses, fish fry, refreshments and awards ceremony.

The SSS is a non-profit organization founded in the 1930′s by young adults who could not afford the higher dues of yacht clubs. It is considered a staple in the City’s history and boasts the tagline “The World’s Greatest Sailing Club”.

