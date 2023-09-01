Advertise With Us
Sarasota Sailing Squadron prepares for Labor Day Weekend

Sarasota Sailing Squadron 75th annual Labor Day Regatta
Sarasota Sailing Squadron 75th annual Labor Day Regatta(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Sailing Squadron will host the 75th Annual Labor Day Regatta starting Sept. 2 and 3.

The regatta draws hundreds of competitive sailors from across the U.S. and Canada.

This year more than 300 competitors are expected to participate. The regatta attracts sailors ages 8 to 80 and is open to all classes of sailing vessels. A large number of participants are junior sailors 8-18.

Activities include five separate race courses, fish fry, refreshments and awards ceremony.

The SSS is a non-profit organization founded in the 1930′s by young adults who could not afford the higher dues of yacht clubs. It is considered a staple in the City’s history and boasts the tagline “The World’s Greatest Sailing Club”.

Sarasota Sailing Squadron

1717 Ken Thompson Parkway

Sarasota, FL 34236

