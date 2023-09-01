Advertise With Us
Sarasota County superintendent to hold final ‘Listening Tour’ session Friday

Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are back in session and Superintendent Terrance Connor is wrapping up his final ‘Listening Tour’ virtually.

As part of his transition, Connor is implementing a 100-day plan to get to know the community. Connor has visited multiple schools in the county to talk to faculty, staff and parents.

Friday’s session is a virtual via zoom. Look below for details!

