Sarasota County superintendent to hold final ‘Listening Tour’ session Friday
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are back in session and Superintendent Terrance Connor is wrapping up his final ‘Listening Tour’ virtually.
As part of his transition, Connor is implementing a 100-day plan to get to know the community. Connor has visited multiple schools in the county to talk to faculty, staff and parents.
Friday’s session is a virtual via zoom. Look below for details!
- Friday, September 1
- Location: Virtual https://sarasotacountyschools.zoom.us/j/81502547803
- Time: 5:30 – 6:30 PM
