Sarasota County superintendent to hold final ‘Listening Tour’ session Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are back in session and Superintendent Terrance Connor is wrapping up his final ‘Listening Tour’ virtually.

As part of his transition, Connor is implementing a 100-day plan to get to know the community. Connor has visited multiple schools in the county to talk to faculty, staff and parents.

Friday’s session is a virtual via zoom. Look below for details!

Friday, September 1

Location : Virtual https://sarasotacountyschools.zoom.us/j/81502547803

Time : 5:30 – 6:30 PM

