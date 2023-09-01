Rain chances going down for Labor day weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After Friday we will see some drier air begin to move in as the winds turn more toward the NE. Friday expect to see a good chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the morning along the coast and then anywhere during the afternoon with the main focus well east of I-75. The rain chance on Friday is at 70%. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s and a heat index in the low 100′s during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

For Saturday those winds will shift more out of the NE which should bring the humidity down a bit and there will be some drier air slipping in as well. We will see mostly sunny skies along with a 30% chance for a few scattered late day storms in the mix on Saturday. The high will be in the low to mid 90s but with the lower humidity it shouldn’t feel as hot.

Sunday even more dry air will funnel in on a NE wind at 10 mph. This will bring mostly sunny skies and only a 20% chance for a few late day showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. This forecast will continue through Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and only a small chance for rain.

Winds of change brings in lowering rain chances Sunday through much of the work week (WWSB)

By Thursday of next week we should begin to see some additional moisture move in bringing a better chance for a few scattered showers move back into the weather picture.

In the tropics Idalia continues to move away from the Carolina coast and weaken. It has lost its tropical characteristics for now so it is call post-tropical storm Idalia. It will continue to move west away from the US and will gain tropical storm status again by late Saturday as it moves into the open waters of the Atlantic.

Jose is a weak tropical storm in the central Atlantic which popped up on Thursday. It will not be alive very long as it is expected to be sheared apart in about 24 hours as it heads north in the open waters.

Staying out in the Atlantic for now (WWSB)

We are watching 3 other areas of concern in the Atlantic all but one are not expected to develop for some time as they move northward away from any land areas. The one tropical disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic has a really good chance of becoming the 11th named storm of the season. Its name would be Katia if it were to develop. It too is expected to stay out in the open waters as it would head NNW. Elsewhere things are quiet for now.

