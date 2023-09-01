Advertise With Us
Precautionary swim advisory issued for Manatee County

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has issued a countywide precautionary swim advisory for Manatee County beaches until test results are available.

The advisory comes on the heels of Hurricane Idalia and county officials are working to test the water. Tests to determine the water quality at public beach locations is expected to resume Sept. 5, 2023.

Until test results are available, you should assume that water contact may pose an increased risk of disease or illness, particularly for susceptible individuals

In the meantime, Manatee-DOH is asking residents to avoid flood waters, the ocean, rivers, and lakes, and especially don’t have children play with toys in the water.

