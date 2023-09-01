Advertise With Us
POLICE: Armed and dangerous suspect caught in North Port

Shortly before midnight on August 31, The North Port Police Department responded to the...
Shortly before midnight on August 31, The North Port Police Department responded to the 1200-block of Mallicoat Road to investigate the homicide of two individuals.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, FL - A suspect in two homicides in North Port was apprehended in Sarasota around 8 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Officers in North Port responded to the 1200-block of Mallicoat Road to investigate two homicides around midnight on Aug. 31. Upon the officer’s arrival, a white male was observed entering a vehicle registered to 21-year-old Dima Tower.

Police pursued, and the vehicle fled north on I-75 until it stopped at mile marker 192.

Police believe that Tower was the operator, who exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods before coordinated efforts between the North Port Police Department and the Sarasota County Sherriff’s Office led to his arrest at Laurel Road and Knight’s Trail.

