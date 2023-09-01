Manatee County garbage pick up changes
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are some changes with Manatee County Utilities customers garbage collection this week.
Only garbage is being collected this week for customers and the schedule has moved slightly: Tuesday’s garbage was picked up Thursday, Thursday’s garbage pickup will be collected on Friday and Friday’s garbage pickup will be collected on Saturday.
For more information, please visit mymanatee.org/garbage.
