Manatee County garbage pick up changes

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are some changes with Manatee County Utilities customers garbage collection this week.

Only garbage is being collected this week for customers and the schedule has moved slightly: Tuesday’s garbage was picked up Thursday, Thursday’s garbage pickup will be collected on Friday and Friday’s garbage pickup will be collected on Saturday.

For more information, please visit mymanatee.org/garbage.

