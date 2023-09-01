Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local teams return to practice following Hurricane Idalia

Local teams return to practice following Hurricane Idalia
Local teams return to practice following Hurricane Idalia(WWSB-ABC7)
By Xavier McKnight and ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For many student athletes across the Suncoast, Thursday brought a sense of normalcy again.

It was the first day back at practice for our local high school fall sports programs.

Both Manatee and Sarasota counties were out of school on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week due to Hurricane Idalia.

Multiple local athletic directors say the expectation is for players to be in game day mode.

“When something’s taken away, you miss it,” Pete Dombroski, Athletic Director, Venice High School, said. “It’s apart of your life. You really enjoy it, and when you get back to it you’re excited. I think the level of play and excitement will be up there because they’ve been away for a while.”

“I think it’s going to be high intensity,” Rod Dragash, Athletic Director, Riverview High School, said. You know, having two days off is not necessarily a bad thing. We had some guys that were kind of dinged up, but I think having that two day rest is good.”

However, not all of our local teams are taking the field.

The highly anticipated matchup between Palmetto and Braden River originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

Tigers head coach Rashad West tells me The decision comes after the administrative staffs at the schools told he and Pirates head coach Curt Bradley that this is for the best as families continue to clean up from the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

“All of these are case-by-case bases,” Palmetto High School head football coach, Rashad West, said. It appears that we’ve come the conclusion as a group that postponing and looking for a future date is what’s best for both programs.”

We’ve also learned that the game between Cardinal Mooney Lakewood Ranch for football is also postponed.

Both replacement dates for these matchups is to be determined.

Once we know, we’ll update you both on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
Sarasota Police say stay home, Bayfront flooded
Sarasota Police
Sarasota Police announce road closures due to Idalia
The following roads were reported to be flooded as of 6 a.m.
UPDATE: Bradenton Police release list of flooded roadways
Hurricane Idalia ripped the roof of a Venice business
Winds from Idalia damage roof of downtown Venice Business
Power outage
Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Local teams prepare for possibility of only one practice this week
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Football Friday Night - Week #1: August 25, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm
Booker High School Football 2023 preview
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Mika Levy: Sr. Kicker for ODA Football