Hurricane Idalia damages estimated at $2.6 million in Sarasota County

From Sarasota County.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A preliminary damage assessment for unincorporated Sarasota County following Hurricane Idalia is reporting an estimated $2,648,847 in damages.

While there are no major impacts to county operations, this amount meets the threshold for state assistance and staff have submitted a request to the state for public assistance.

Sarasota County is extending the local emergency declaration through Sept. 11.

For more information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.

