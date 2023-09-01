Hurricane Idalia damages estimated at $2.6 million in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A preliminary damage assessment for unincorporated Sarasota County following Hurricane Idalia is reporting an estimated $2,648,847 in damages.

While there are no major impacts to county operations, this amount meets the threshold for state assistance and staff have submitted a request to the state for public assistance.

Sarasota County is extending the local emergency declaration through Sept. 11.

For more information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.

