High-speed chase across four counties ends in arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Aug. 31, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Arcadia Police Department moved to arrest Barry Dean McBurney Jr. on suspicion of many charges, including aggravated assault.

When officers moved in to make the arrest, McBurney evaded deputies on foot and carjacked a vehicle before leading a chase that at times exceeded 100 mph, racing through Arcadia, DeSoto, Manatee and Hillsborough counties. The pursuit ended once DCSO stopped him with spike strips and blocked the vehicle in.

McBurney now faces his original charges in addition to Carjacking and the Aggravated Battery of Law Enforcement Officer

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.