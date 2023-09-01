Former Laundrie family attorney proposes settlement with Petito family

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The former attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie is making a move to propose a settlement in the civil case filed against him by the family of Gabby Petito.

Steven Bertolino was the former attorney for the parents of Brian Laundrie during the time in which Gabby Petito was missing.

Gabby’s family is suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI says before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

Bertolino was added to the civil suit in January 2023. Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt say Steven Bertolino’s statements on behalf of the Laundries caused them “mental suffering and anguish” at the time they were desperately searching for their daughter. In September 2021, Bertolino issued a statement hoping Gabby Petito would be found alive.

“It is believed that at the time the ... statement was issued, the Laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito was deceased and that under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted, and outrageous,” Patrick Reilly, the attorney for Petito and Schmidt, said when the suit was filed.

Court documents filed Friday afternoon show that terms of settlement have been sent from Bertolino’s attorneys to Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito to look over. The terms of the settlement are not included within the filing.

The civil trial is set to begin in May of 2024.

