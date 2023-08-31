Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

SRQ Airport is up and running after Idalia

(SRQ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is up and running after Hurricane Idalia.

The airport was open Wednesday but there were several cancellations following Hurricane Idalia. Before heading to the airport, check your flights with your airline and the airport arrivals and departures board. Most flights are running on time.

You can check that by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
Sarasota Police say stay home, Bayfront flooded
Sarasota Police
Sarasota Police announce road closures due to Idalia
The following roads were reported to be flooded as of 6 a.m.
UPDATE: Bradenton Police release list of flooded roadways
Hurricane Idalia ripped the roof of a Venice business
Winds from Idalia damage roof of downtown Venice Business
Power outage
Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly

Latest News

David Chang enters court Tuesday.
Sentencing for man who struck and killed Pine View student Thursday
From the National Hurricane Center
Idalia now in the Atlantic moving away from the United States
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 29, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 29, 2023