SRQ Airport is up and running after Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is up and running after Hurricane Idalia.

The airport was open Wednesday but there were several cancellations following Hurricane Idalia. Before heading to the airport, check your flights with your airline and the airport arrivals and departures board. Most flights are running on time.

