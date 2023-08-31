Advertise With Us
Sentencing for man who struck and killed Pine View student Thursday

David Chang enters court Tuesday.
David Chang enters court Tuesday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Osprey man convicted of killing a Pine View High School student in a hit-and-run crash will be sentenced Thursday.

David Chang will be sentenced in a Sarasota County courtroom for the death of 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach. Lilly was riding her bicycle home from school on Aug. 15, 2022 when Chang hit her and fled the scene.

A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was arrested and then posted bond and left the state, investigators say.

When Lilly passed away, the charges were upgraded and Chang was arrested in Arkansas and extradited to Sarasota.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa after the crash attempted to have his windshield fixed, telling a repair shop a tree had fallen on his car.

Chang entered an open plea. He could face a maximum of 35 years in prison on charges of failing to stop or remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, and tampering or concealing evidence.

The state attorney’s office is asking the judge to sentence Chang to 15 years in prison, and he could face an additional 10 years if points are added to his case.

The sentencing hearing begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to last most of the day. Lilly’s family and friends will be in attendance.

