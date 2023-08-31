Sarasota man sentenced to 40 years for sexual battery, impregnating a minor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Corey Duane Primus has been convicted of Sexual Battery on a Child Between 12- and 18-years-old by a Person in Familial/Custodial Authority, Using a Computer to Seduce a Child to Commit a Sexual Act and Impregnating a Minor.

The release says in July 2021, the victim and her family were living in a home with Primus. Primus, 34, would text the 13-year-old victim, in late evening and early morning hours to ask her to perform sex acts with him.

At times, Primus would be left in charge of the household and sexual activity would then also occur when the parents were not around.

The victim’s parents learned of the abuse from one of the victim’s siblings who had learned about what was happening from the victim herself.

Detectives also learned that the victim was pregnant and DNA testing confirmed Primus was the father. The pregnancy was terminated.

Primus had prior allegations against him in Polk County in 2015 and 2016.

At the sentencing hearing, the State sought a life-in-prison sentence, and Primus sought a sentence of 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

The Court ultimately sentenced Primus to 40 years in prison for his crimes. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family and he was designated as a sexual predator.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.